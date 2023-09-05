I was against Bugri Naabu ousting Dampare through spiritual means — Superintendent Asare confesses

05.09.2023 LISTEN

Superintendent George Asare, the third witness in the ongoing probe into the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has said Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggested spiritual means to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office.

According to Mr. Asare, Burgi Naabu recommended three Mallams to fight the IGP both physically and spiritually.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape in Accra, Superintendent George Asare revealed the decision to seek spiritual help was unacceptable to him.

“It was Chief Bugri Naabu who invited me to his office. I wasn’t lobbying for anybody. Chief Bugri Naabu made an emphatic statement about this thing, I want to quote him verbatim, but it will be difficult.

“All that he was trying to say was that this thing, we have to fight it, both physically and spiritually and then he gave examples of people that he helped them fight for the positions spiritually. It was a private conversation, I don’t want to make it public here.

"But the spiritual one, he went further to show us which places he can go. So it was on the premise of this that I made the statement that Alhaji, this one, you are the spiritual controller. Because you [Bugri Naabu] made us understand that I didn’t even know that, when you are fighting for a position, you have to fight it in two ways, both spiritually and physically,” Superintendent George Asare stated.

He added: "I said that as for Master [COP George Alex Mensah] I don’t think he will buy into this idea of fighting this spiritually, because he’s a Christian. He [Bugri Naabu] mentioned some Imams, that can help pray for him [COP Alex Mensah]. Some Imams can help him with prayers. Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself that came forth with that suggestion."

He denied lobbying for anyone to become IGP.

Superintendent Asare however stated that it was Bugri Naabu’s comments that convinced him to recommend COP Alex Mensah for the position of IGP, with the expectation that Bugri Naabu would use his influence to persuade the President to make the appointment.