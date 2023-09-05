There’s a sitting high court judge who's former NDC MP, political affiliation don't hinder appointment to judiciary if qualified —GBA schools Mahama

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has criticized comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama regarding the Judiciary.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Bar Association, Saviour Kudze, the comments by the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are unfortunate.

He said in an interview on Joy News that a person’s political affiliation does not stop him from becoming a judge.

“I will say first and foremost, the unfortunate and improper comment. I don’t know how he came to that conclusion. There’s nothing wrong with former president Mahama advising a group of lawyers who have identified themselves as NDC lawyers to take up an appointment on the bench.

“But to make the allegation that the bench has now been packed with NPP-aligned judges that is unfortunate. Mr. Mahama is a man of influence and whatever he says carries a lot of weight, but he must say it with evidence and with a lot of conviction and the evidence is even more important than the conviction. If you want to be appointed to the bench, there are two critical things they must look out for in you; your moral uprightness and your knowledge of the law,” Saviour Kudze stated.

He continued that there is no requirement by the Judiciary that request one's political affiliations before becoming a member.

“I am yet to know of a requirement that will ask you of your political affiliation, political orientation, ideology and membership of a political party. I don’t know of it. The fact that a lawyer is a politician does not mean he cannot be appointed as a judge. As we speak now, there are many judges or some judges who were political party executives not necessarily NPPs, even though there’s a sitting high court judge who is a former Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC.

“Did they refuse to appoint that person because he was in politics? No, because they were not looking at his political affiliation, not at all. That comment must be condemned,” he explained.”

The Ghana Bar Association says such comments must cease as they poison the minds of citizens against the courts and erode trust in the judiciary.

“People with high influence of the stature of Mr. Mahama shouldn’t be saying this. Don’t forget he’s a candidate now vying to rule this country. Should he win this election, he’s coming to superintend on all these institutions.

“If you begin to say things like this about the institutions that you are yearning to come and superintend over does it augur well for our development as a state? That is why I am saying that you have made certain allegations assuming and not admitting they’re correct, why are you coming to perpetuate them?” he stressed.

Speaking over the weekend at the NDC’s Lawyers Conference, the former President accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing members of his party to the bench to influence decisions in their favor and to escape accountability when NPP goes into opposition.

According to the former President, some of the NDC lawyers should ready themselves to take up positions on the bench to balance the difference.