ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There’s a sitting high court judge who's former NDC MP, political affiliation don't hinder appointment to judiciary if qualified —GBA schools Mahama

Headlines Theres a sitting high court judge who's former NDC MP, political affiliation don't hinder appointment to judiciary if qualified —GBA schools Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has criticized comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama regarding the Judiciary.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Bar Association, Saviour Kudze, the comments by the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are unfortunate.

He said in an interview on Joy News that a person’s political affiliation does not stop him from becoming a judge.

“I will say first and foremost, the unfortunate and improper comment. I don’t know how he came to that conclusion. There’s nothing wrong with former president Mahama advising a group of lawyers who have identified themselves as NDC lawyers to take up an appointment on the bench.

“But to make the allegation that the bench has now been packed with NPP-aligned judges that is unfortunate. Mr. Mahama is a man of influence and whatever he says carries a lot of weight, but he must say it with evidence and with a lot of conviction and the evidence is even more important than the conviction. If you want to be appointed to the bench, there are two critical things they must look out for in you; your moral uprightness and your knowledge of the law,” Saviour Kudze stated.

He continued that there is no requirement by the Judiciary that request one's political affiliations before becoming a member.

“I am yet to know of a requirement that will ask you of your political affiliation, political orientation, ideology and membership of a political party. I don’t know of it. The fact that a lawyer is a politician does not mean he cannot be appointed as a judge. As we speak now, there are many judges or some judges who were political party executives not necessarily NPPs, even though there’s a sitting high court judge who is a former Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC.

“Did they refuse to appoint that person because he was in politics? No, because they were not looking at his political affiliation, not at all. That comment must be condemned,” he explained.”

The Ghana Bar Association says such comments must cease as they poison the minds of citizens against the courts and erode trust in the judiciary.

“People with high influence of the stature of Mr. Mahama shouldn’t be saying this. Don’t forget he’s a candidate now vying to rule this country. Should he win this election, he’s coming to superintend on all these institutions.

“If you begin to say things like this about the institutions that you are yearning to come and superintend over does it augur well for our development as a state? That is why I am saying that you have made certain allegations assuming and not admitting they’re correct, why are you coming to perpetuate them?” he stressed.

Speaking over the weekend at the NDC’s Lawyers Conference, the former President accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing members of his party to the bench to influence decisions in their favor and to escape accountability when NPP goes into opposition.

According to the former President, some of the NDC lawyers should ready themselves to take up positions on the bench to balance the difference.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
You cannot run from accountability; populating state institutions with NPP cronies won’t work—Kwakye Ofosu tells Akufo-Addo
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Your hypocrisy unmatched — Edem Agbana clashes with Richard Ahiagbah on Mahama’s judiciary criticism
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Police are just fear-mongering, thinking our demo will turn into military coup – Mahama Ayariga
05.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC shall defeat violent NPP mob in 2024 — Omane Boamah NDC shall defeat violent NPP mob in 2024 — Omane Boamah

2 hours ago

Police are just fear-mongering, thinking our demo will turn into military coup – Mahama Ayariga Police are just fear-mongering, thinking our demo will turn into military coup –...

2 hours ago

Alan suspends todays public address Alan suspends today’s public address

2 hours ago

We can only fight economic crimes seriously with firmly rooted investigative, punitive and deterrent system – Godfred Dame We can only fight economic crimes seriously with firmly rooted investigative, pu...

2 hours ago

GTEC to face PAC over delays in accrediting tertiary programmes GTEC to face PAC over delays in accrediting tertiary programmes

2 hours ago

Land for new BoG headoffice embroiled in legal battle; state may pay GHS400m in compensation – Ablakwa Land for new BoG headoffice embroiled in legal battle; state may pay GHS400m in ...

2 hours ago

Stop running down judiciary, its dangerous precedent – Gary Nimako tells Mahama Stop running down judiciary, it’s dangerous precedent – Gary Nimako tells Mahama

4 hours ago

Mahama mourns tragic death of Opoku Ware II Hall chief priest Mahama mourns tragic death of Opoku Ware II Hall chief priest

4 hours ago

Menzgold customers would've gotten justice if A-G hadnt wasted time on political squabble – Franklin Cudjoe Menzgold customers would've gotten justice if A-G hadn’t wasted time on politica...

4 hours ago

Mahamas comment on appointment of judges dangerous, amounts to potential corruption of the bench – Ahiagbah Mahama’s comment on appointment of judges dangerous, amounts to potential corrup...

Just in....
body-container-line