Menzgold customers would've gotten justice if A-G hadn’t wasted time on political squabble – Franklin Cudjoe

The Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has fired Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over the handling of the Menzgold issue.

This follows an assurance from AG that government will ensure affected Menzgold customers who have lost their money get justice.

Speaking at the Fortieth Cambridge International Symposium On Economic Crime” as the keynote speaker, Godfred Yeboah Dame said, “The misery and distress caused to many homes nearly unleashed a social crisis as riots and demonstrations broke out on the streets of Accra and other parts of the country. In reality, people lost their homes, and some marriages even broke up as a result of the Menzgold saga.

“I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, criminal prosecution has commenced against the perpetrators. At last, by the Grace of God, justice will be served to victims of those dastardly acts.”

Reacting to these in a post on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe has lambasted Godfred Yeboah Dame for wasting time on getting justice for the aggrieved Menzgold customers.

According to him, the aggrieved customers would have gotten justice already if the AG had not been involved in a political squabble to intimidate and harass political opponents.

“They would have if you had not wasted time, energy & tax money on petty political squabble, intimidating and harassing your opponents in the last 3 years,” Godfred Yeboah Dame said in his post.