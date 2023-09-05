Rev. Father call for peace in Bawku

Reverend Father Paul Ignatius Kapochina, a Parish Priest of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at Bawku in the Upper East Region has called on both factions to end the needless killings and destruction of properties and give peace a chance.

He said traditional rulers, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations and all peace-loving individuals as a whole must come together and initiate a programme to find a lasting solution to the conflict in Bawku.

He explained that the current volatile situation in the Bawku was affecting the socio-economic development in the area since funds meant for developmental projects were being channelled into peacekeeping initiatives.

Rev Father Paul made the call at a short ceremony to distribute food items to over 350 affected victims, both Kusaasis and Mamprusis in Bawku.

He appealed to the feuding to put an end to the vengeance, which has led to innocent lives lost.

Father Paul appealed to the two factions to let go of the past and open a new chapter for the sake of their children.

The donations were organised by St. Paul Society of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic in Bawku and St. Pual Societies Worldwide to support the poor and the needy.

The beneficiaries were very grateful to the Catholic Church for coming to their aid in times of hardship.