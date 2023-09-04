Body of Goaso Kurontirehene found in bush  

Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Kurontirehene of Goaso Traditional Area

The Ahafo Regional capital has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning as the lifeless body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah, the Kurontirehene of Goaso Traditional Area is reported to have been discovered at a bush near the town.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has gathered that Nana Kumah went missing six days ago only for his body to be found on Monday, September 4, 2023, believed to have been murdered.

A family source who confirmed the story in an interview said the Police had since deposited the body at the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary, adding that the bereaved family was preparing to hold a news conference on the matter.

“In fact, the immediate royal family is in a state of shock and traumatic condition now. Because he was a chief, nobody is permitted to speak to the media or give details of him,” the source stated after the GNA assured to guarantee his privacy and confidentiality.

Meanwhile, the alleged murder of the late divisional chief, the GNA learnt had since spread like wildfire, as it had become the talk of the town.

Efforts to contact the Ahafo Regional Police Commander were unsuccessful, but a Police source at the Regional Police Command also confirmed the story and added investigations were ongoing.

GNA