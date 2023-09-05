ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve never been a parliamentary candidate or a member of NDC — Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

Headlines Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commission Chairperson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commission Chairperson

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has debunked a claim by an NPP communicator General Buhari that she was once a parliamentary candidate aspirant for the opposition NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon.

The NPP communicator while reacting to an alleged confession by Mr. Afare Gyan, a former EC chairperson, whose term in office ended after the 2012 election, of being a member of the NDC, said Madam Charlotte Osei is also a member of the NDC.

“Interestingly, Mr. Afari Gyan at the NDC Lawyer Retreats event this weekend stated categorically that he has always been an NDC member. It’s unfortunate NDC as a political party continues to be a collection of hypocrites, Charlotte Osei who was also once an NDC Parliament aspirant was appointed as EC Chair by the NDC,” he alleged.

However, Ms Charlotte Osei firmly refuted these assertions in a tweet on Monday, September 4, describing it as completely false.

The former EC chairperson, who led the commission from 2015 to 2018, emphasized that General Buhari's claims are a figment of his imagination.

“I have NEVER been a parliamentary candidate or aspirant. For the record, I have also NEVER been a member of ANY political party. Please get your facts right,” she said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Body of Goaso Kurontirehene found in bush  
04.09.2023 | Headlines
Bugri Naabu influenced the appointment of Dampare - Supt Asare tells committee
04.09.2023 | Headlines
‘Judiciary has lost its reputation; they must work together with the executive for a reform’ — Mahama
04.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commission Chairperson I’ve never been a parliamentary candidate or a member of NDC — Former EC Chairpe...

2 hours ago

NPP polls: Bawumias service and sacrifice earned him victory; hes loved by the grassroots — Kofi Tonto NPP polls: ‘Bawumia’s service and sacrifice earned him victory; he’s loved by th...

2 hours ago

Judiciary has lost its reputation; they must work together with the executive for a reform — Mahama ‘Judiciary has lost its reputation; they must work together with the executive f...

2 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the opposition NDC All the red lines for coup crossed under Akufo-Addo, only past lessons preventin...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama only coming back into politics to reverse Nyinahin bauxite deal to Ibrahi...

2 hours ago

Bird flu outbreak: Poultry farmers demand payments of GHS789,565 compensation from governmentfor destroying birds Bird flu outbreak: Poultry farmers demand payments of GHS789,565 compensation fr...

2 hours ago

Bugri Naabu influenced the appointment of Dampare - Supt Asare tells committee Bugri Naabu influenced the appointment of Dampare - Supt Asare tells committee

2 hours ago

Kejetia traders threaten demo over lack of individual meters Kejetia traders threaten demo over lack of individual meters

2 hours ago

Heavy rain cuts Wa-Nadowli road Heavy rain cuts Wa-Nadowli road 

2 hours ago

Shareholders decry non-profitability of Cocoa Processing Company since 2009 Shareholders decry non-profitability of Cocoa Processing Company since 2009

Just in....
body-container-line