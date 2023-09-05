I’ve never been a parliamentary candidate or a member of NDC — Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has debunked a claim by an NPP communicator General Buhari that she was once a parliamentary candidate aspirant for the opposition NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon.

The NPP communicator while reacting to an alleged confession by Mr. Afare Gyan, a former EC chairperson, whose term in office ended after the 2012 election, of being a member of the NDC, said Madam Charlotte Osei is also a member of the NDC.

“Interestingly, Mr. Afari Gyan at the NDC Lawyer Retreats event this weekend stated categorically that he has always been an NDC member. It’s unfortunate NDC as a political party continues to be a collection of hypocrites, Charlotte Osei who was also once an NDC Parliament aspirant was appointed as EC Chair by the NDC,” he alleged.

However, Ms Charlotte Osei firmly refuted these assertions in a tweet on Monday, September 4, describing it as completely false.

The former EC chairperson, who led the commission from 2015 to 2018, emphasized that General Buhari's claims are a figment of his imagination.

“I have NEVER been a parliamentary candidate or aspirant. For the record, I have also NEVER been a member of ANY political party. Please get your facts right,” she said.