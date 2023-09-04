All the red lines for coup crossed under Akufo-Addo, only past lessons preventing coup in Ghana — Asiedu Nketia

Chairman of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said lessons from past coups will not motivate anyone or group to stage coup d'etat despite the poor governance under the current administration.

Speaking on Accra-based CTV, Mr. Asiedu Nketia claimed that "all the red lines which have, in the past, led to coups in Ghana have been crossed" under President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, which he described as "very bad."

"But because the country has learnt its lessons, the consequences (of bad governance) seen in the past are not what we are seeing today," Mr Asiedu Nketia said.

He added, “And so, we are hanging on because of the lessons we have learnt from the past. But if you look at the coups we have had in the past and reasons given for them, this government has done worse.”

He argued that state institutions have been severely compromised under Akufo-Addo.

“Instead of having a rule of law, we have a rule by law. Where somebody else is supreme and he is using the law to achieve his private ends, and that's what we're seeing in Ghana now," he stated.

His remarks follow frequent military coups in Africa where Niger and Gabon have overthrown constitutional administrations due to wheat the military describes as mismanagement.