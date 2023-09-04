‘I love ‘beefs’, I’m looking forward to Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘showdown’ with Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’ - Atik Mohammed 

Former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for summoning Kennedy Agyapong before its Disciplinary Committee over his recent "showdown" comment.

The controversy emerged when Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful made strong statements during the NPP super delegates election on August 26.

In a viral video, Mr Agyapong threatened to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown", accusing them of intimidating his polling agent.

He boldly proclaimed, "President Akufo-Addo, I swear to God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown.

"You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime."

In reaction to his conduct, the NPP summoned Kennedy Agyapong to appear before its Disciplinary Committee.

Before the committee, Kennedy Agyapong explained that "showdown does not constitute violence but could rather mean "I won't allow you to cheat me."

He also explained a showdown could further mean "I will resist any attempt to manhandle my supporters and agents is a form of showdown.

"I will even defeat you as a way of giving you a showdown", so, to him, this cannot call for disciplinary action.

However, Atik Mohammed, in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show dismissed the action of the Disciplinary Committee, asserting that there was nothing wrong with Mr Agyapong's use of the word "showdown."

"I was expecting the showdown and I am still looking forward to the showdown.

"Entertainers call it beef, but in politics, it's called showdown. Me, I love showdowns and beefs; that is why it amazes me that some people took it to some absurd level that he was threatening to do something to the President.

"In the heat of the moment, look, you can say things, and I don't see how showdown constitutes violence," he stressed.