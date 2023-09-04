ModernGhana logo
Bugri Naabu wanted to consult ‘mallams’ to help remove IGP — Supt. George Asare

One of the police officers fingered in the leaked tape plotting to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Superintendent George Asare has admitted that his voice is on the tape.

Just like COP George Alex Mensah, Supt. George Asare says the leaked tape is doctored.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee set up to investigate the tape on Monday, September 4, Supt. George Asare disclosed that Chief Bugri Naabu called for the meeting ready to do anything to remove IGP George Akuffo Dampare to pave the way for COP George Alex Mensah to be appointed .

Supt. George Asare revealed that as a result, Chief Bugri Naabu said he was going to consult some ‘mallams’ to help push their agenda spiritually.

“Chief Bugri Naabu said very soon we will remove him [IGP George Akuffo Dampare]. But what is contained in the tape does not capture that part. That’s why I’ve said the tape is not complete.

“Chief Brugri Naabu made an emphatic statement that this thing you have to fight it both physically and spiritually and then he gave us examples. The spiritual one he went further to show us places that he can go so it was on the premise of this that I said Alhaji then when it comes to the spiritual side you are the boss.

“He mentioned some Imams that can help him in prayers. Chief Bugri Naabu mentioned two ways. He said for us fighting it physically we can also fight it spiritually. He insisted that he also has to see some mallams so he recommended about three, some in the north. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that,” Supt. George Asare narrated to the Parliamentary Committee.

According to him, whoever doctored the leaked audio tape has a very evil agenda.

He said there are some damning revelations that he will reveal to the committee away from the eyes of the cameras.

Just as was alleged by COP George Alex Mensah, Supt. George Asare is of the view that IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is behind the leaked audio tape.

