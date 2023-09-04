The President of the Ghana Association for the Study of Liver and Digestive Diseases (GASLIDD), Prof. Yaw Asante Awuku has disclosed that one in ten Ghanaians is currently living with Hepatitis B.

During the 2023 Africa HepatoPancreatoBiliary Cancer Consortium (AHPBCC) opening ceremony in Accra, Prof. Awuku emphasized the urgent need for medical attention and prevention strategies to combat the rising rates of Hepatitis B infections in the country.

In his address, Prof. Asante Awuku highlighted the alarming statistic that approximately 75 percent of liver cancer cases in Ghana result from Hepatitis B infections.

He explained that the mode of transmission includes lifestyle factors and mother-to-child transmission, making it crucial to intensify ongoing vaccination efforts among children and conduct aggressive awareness campaigns.

"People should be encouraged to get tested," urged Prof. Asante Awuku.

He emphasized that early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can prevent the development of life-threatening conditions like liver cancer and liver cirrhosis in those who test positive for Hepatitis B.

He stated, “For those diagnosed to be positive, there are avenues to seek care and prevent one from developing liver cancer or any liver cirrhosis.”

He also mentioned the 'Stop Hepatitis C' project, which offers free treatment to those who test positive for Hepatitis C at all regional and teaching hospitals in Ghana.

This initiative is aimed at curbing the spread of Hepatitis C in the country, he added.

Prof. Asante Awuku further called for increased government funding for research on viral hepatitis, stating, "We are looking at eradicating viral hepatitis; so if we have something dedicated for that, a lot of academic and service institutions will tap into it and make it happen."

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, disclosed that the 'Stop Hepatitis C' initiative is receiving support in the form of one million doses of medicines to cure Hepatitis C.

He expressed confidence that the platform created by the conference would empower healthcare practitioners and complement government efforts to combat and eliminate Hepatitis C in Ghana.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare also revealed that the Ministry of Health is planning to expedite the passage of a law on organ transplants, highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare in the country.

The AHPBCC 2023 conference, attended by more than 200 participants from across Africa, Europe, and the US, featured esteemed speakers from various countries who discussed topics ranging from genomics and cancer risk to the genetic epidemiology of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

The AHPBCC 2023 conference, hosted in partnership with GASLIDD, is an annual scientific conference that brings together over 200 clinicians and research investigators from Africa, the US, and Europe.

It focuses on addressing gaps in research, medical education, training, and clinical care for patients with liver, pancreas, and bile-duct cancers.