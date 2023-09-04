I’m not a lobbyist; I didn’t lobby for COP George Asare to become IGP – Supt. George Asare

One of the police officers fingered in the leaked tape plotting to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Superintendent George Asare has been summoned before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the matter today, Monday, September 4.

The Committee started sitting since last week engaged Chief Bugri Naabu and COP George Alex Mensah.

Today, the committee is engaging Superintendent George Asare to get more answers.

During his interrogation today, Superintendent George Asare denied lobbying for COP George Alex Mensah to become the IGP.

Insisting that he has never lobbied for anyone, he added that the leaked audio tape in the public domain is incomplete.

“Lobbying has been with man since antiquity. It is not today that lobbying started. In some jurisdictions, there are some bodies that are called lobbyists and if you want them to lobby for you, you just engage them and they do the job for you but I have not lobbied for anything before,” Superintendent George Asare told the Parliamentary Committee.

According to him, he never knew Chief Bugri Naabu but was introduced to him by his son Prophet Emmanuel Teye Bugri Naabu.

He said during the conversation that ensued when he went to the Office of Chief Bugri Naabu, the Chief recommended that some mallams must be consulted to help in the plan to remove the IGP.