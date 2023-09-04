Success requires discipline, patience and focus — Prof. Abass Braimah to Ghanaian youth

Vice Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University, Professor Abass Braimah has advised Ghanaian youth to be disciplined and prepare towards future opportunities.

According to him, discipline helps in improving wellbeing and attracting socio-economic development to an individual or group of people in society. "When growing up as young people you need to be disciplined in all aspects of life”.

Addressing leadership of the Dagbon Student's Association (DASA) of the University when they paid him a visit in appreciation for attending their 2023 handing-over ceremony, he admonished Students to be focused and inculcate good moral behavior.

He stated that without discipline and focus it would be elusive for an individual to attain a planned ambition.

Professor Abass urged Ghanaian youth to prepare themselves for better opportunities, revealing that many had lose mouthwatering opportunities for failing to prepare ahead of time.

Using his personal and others life-changing story as a case study, he inspired members of the Association and the entire student body of the University to aim high and instil the 'I can do' spirit.

“Never limit yourselves in thought, dream and aspiration, you will soon take the mantle of leadership in this country and even beyond, so just be hopeful that you're the next president of the republic, doctor, engineer, MP, Vice Chancellor, lecturer, chiefs, successful business tycoons and whatever you wish to become in the near future, never lose hope,” he stated.

He used the engagement to admonish members of the Association to continue to live in harmony with other ethnic and religious groupings for the betterment and growth of the University.

Professor Abass reiterated his call on the importance of education, urging Students of the University and the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI) to take their studies serious.

Former chief of DASA, Naa Ibrahim Iddrisu (Sapasheini) commended the Vice Chancellor for his commitment to improving and adding value to the University.

Also, Chief Nurudeen assured that the various Associations on campus will continue to assist in uplifting the image of the University, but was quick to thank the Vice Chancellor for being accessible to all groups and individuals on campus.

The current President of DASA, Mr. Fuseini Damba Osman used the opportunity to articulate the upcoming programme of the Association dubbed, ‘Dagbon First Health Walk’.

Professor Abass lauded the programme and charged that it should done in accordance with the University rules and regulations.