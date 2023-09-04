Kumasi: Missing woman body dumped in bush at Kotwi New Site

The body of a 19-year-old woman has been found in a bush barely 72 hours after she was declared missing, the Trede District Police has said.

Mavis Kumibea's bloated body with visible marks of an assault was said to have been found at Kotwi New Site near Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on August 31, 2023.

Mavis, reportedly, left her Trede home on August 28, 2023 but she did not return home, sparking fears, so a search for her started but to no avail.

One Mary Owusu Agyemang, said to be the guardian of Mavis, on August 31, 2023, reported to the Trede police that Mavis's dead body has eventually been found.

“On 31/8/23 at 0910 hrs Mary Owusu Agyemang of Trede, accompanied by Mabel Osei, reported to Trede Police that on 28/8/23 in the morning her apprentice now deceased, Mavis Kumibea, aged 19, who was living with her, left the house unnoticed.

“She searched for her but did not see her. On 31/08/23 at about 0900 hrs, her body was found lying in a bush at Kotwi New Site”, part of a police document seen by the paper said.

The Trede Police and the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team, the report said, visited the scene and saw “bloated body of a female adult, aged about 19, lying prone, identified by the complainant as Mavis Kumibea, aged about 19”.

The body was thoroughly inspected by the police and 'Physical marks of violence were seen all over the body. No body parts were removed'.

Mavis' body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for autopsy and preservation as police investigations are still ongoing.

