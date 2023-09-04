2023 schools selection placement sensitisation exercise begins September 11

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the commencement of the 2023 schools selection and placement sensitisation exercise.

The exercise is expected to begin from Monday, 11 September 2023 to Friday, 22 September 2023.

“Officers from the GES Headquarters, CSPSS and Free SHS Secretariat will be in your region to conduct the training exercise,” a statement from the GES said.

It enumerated some officers who are expected to be part of the training including: “Regional Director, Chief Inspector of Schools, Free SHS Coordinator, Examination Officer, Public Relations Officer,” for the Regional Team.

While the District Team is expected to be made up of: “Deputy Director Supervision and Monitoring, Examination officer, SISSOS, Public Relations Officer.”

