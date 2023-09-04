ModernGhana logo
04.09.2023

GBA, Christian Council are the parents of hypocrisy – Prof. Ransford Gyampo

04.09.2023 LISTEN

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has expressed displeasure about the silence of the clergy on pressing national issues.

In a straight-to-the-point post on Facebook, Prof. Gyampo opined that the Ghana Bar Association and Christian Council have become the parents of hypocrisy.

According to him, Civil Society Organisations are also gradually becoming the children of hypocrisy.

“Hypocrisy! The Ghana Bar Association and Christian Council are the parents. Gradually, Civil Society are becoming the Children,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his post.

Professor Ransford Gyampo has been consistent in criticising and commending government and government officials when necessary.

Last week, he shared his view on the investigations into the leaked audio tape of the plot to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his role as the Inspector-General of Police.

In a post on Facebook, he said the quest for any opportunity to promote partisan interest in a manner that can jeopardize the national interest and undermine Ghana’s peace must be “killed” when exposed or publicly confessed.

This was after COP George Mensah, one of the Police officers in the leaked audio told the Parliamentary Committee that Dampare is the worst IGP he has seen since becoming an officer in the past 31 years.

For Prof. Ransford Gyampo, any description of the current IGP as the worst is a palpable display of mental dementia.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

