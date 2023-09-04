Ottawa: Shooting outside wedding venue leaves 2 dead and 6 injured

A shooting incident outside a wedding in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday night has left two people dead and six injured, police say.

Police and first responders arrived on scene after reports of shots fired shortly before 10:30 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.

The people involved had been attending a wedding at a convention center on Gibford Drive and the shooting occurred outside the venue, police said.

The victims were identified by police as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both of whom were from Toronto.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

“All investigative angles are being explored. At this stage, there is no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting,” police said in the release.

Police said no arrests had been made so far and urged witnesses to come forward. Investigators are also seeking “any surveillance, doorbell or dashcam footage from residents, visitors and businesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”

“This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community,” Ottawa police said in a statement. “Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported.”

Source: CNN