Nana Addo has outdone his predecessors when it comes to packing courts with pro-political judges – Franklin Cudjoe

The Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has expressed worry about the appointment of pro-political judges to work in courts in the country.

In a post on Facebook, he said the records show that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has outdone his predecessors as far as appointing pro-political judges is concerned.

This he insists is not cool.

“I do worry gravely that our courts get packed with pro-political judges. And records show Nana Addo has out done all his predecessors by a factor of five. Not cool,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.

The issue of the appointment of pro-political judges has become topical in the country in the last few days.

This is after former President John Dramani Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of packing NPP-inclined judges into various courts to avoid accountability.

“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.

“He has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting. You can see what the current president has done. He has packed the court, and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office,” Mahama said.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2.