Afari Gyan tells NDC to return to IPAC

Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, has urged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reconsider their decision to boycott the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The NDC had withdrawn from participating in IPAC after the 2020 general elections, alleging that the EC exhibited bias in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and overseeing the manipulation of the election results.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Conference of the NDC Lawyers Association in Akosombo, in the Eastern Region, Dr. Afari Gyan emphasised the value of IPAC as a platform for political parties.

He urged the NDC to re-engage with the committee, highlighting the benefits it offers.

"The IPAC makes it possible for political parties to understand and contribute to the crucial activities carried out by the Electoral Commission. It provides a forum to address the concerns of political parties and contribute to the development of subsidiary legislation.

“I appeal to the NDC to return to IPAC. Even if your ideas are not adopted, please participate and make your ideas heard. In some cases, IPAC is the platform for stakeholder dialogue, aiming for a shared ownership of the electoral system," he stated.

Dr. Afari Gyan stressed that Ghana's electoral system provides multiple opportunities for political parties to engage in processes that promote free and fair elections.

