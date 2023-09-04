SNV GrEEn project organizes employers’ engagement workshop in Kumasi

The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation under its European Union in Ghana-funded, GrEEn Project, has organised an Employers’ Engagement Workshop in the Ashanti Region ahead of its 2023 GrEEn Regional Job Fair.

The one-day workshop according to officials of SNV was to support job creation and the growth of local businesses in Ghana.

Held on Friday, September 1, 2023, the workshop brought together tens of seasoned business owners who pledged to offer job openings and training to prospective job seekers who will participate in the SNV’s 2023 Green Regional Job Fair.

A Skills Development Advisor for the SNV GrEEn Project, Gifty Afi Cudjoe in an interview with this reporter at the sidelines of the event said the workshop was to understand what employers are looking for from their employees.

She explained that the meeting will inform them on how to train the youth seeking job opportunities in order for them to land the right job during the job fair.

2023 Regional GrEEn Job Fair

Gifty Afi Cudjoe again noted that the Employers Engagement Workshop aims at finalising the list of companies and employers that will be participating in SNV Ghana’s annual GrEEn Regional Job Fair scheduled to occur on 26th September 2023 at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, Kumasi and 3rd October 2023 at the Takoradi Mall.

She added that the workshop also presents an opportunity to consolidate the job openings submitted by employers as well as identify and agree on roadmaps with employers to facilitate their active participation in the Job Fair.

"At the workshop, the specific skills needed by the employers were properly documented to aid further engagement with service recipients and job seekers prior to the Job Fair.

"Aside the Employers Engagement Workshop, SNV, Association of Ghana Industries, and Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will be organising a CV Review Workshop on 6th – 7th September at the Kumasi Labour Department in the Ashanti Region and 21st – 22nd September 2023 at the Takoradi Labour Department to provide career tips, fine-tune the CVs of job seekers and prepare them to meet employers at the annual GrEEn Regional Job Fair," she added.

For his part, the chairperson for the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI for Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, and Ashanti Regions, Mr Kwasi Nyamekye commended SNV for their support to businesses in the circular economy.

He noted that previous job fairs organized by the SNV provided a competent and quality workforce for some of their members, something they are looking forward to again in the pending job fair.

He pledged AGI's support to SNV’s good initiatives adding that members of AGI will continue to partner SNV to ensure their programs reach more recipients.