04.09.2023 Social News

Farmer commits suicide at Kunsu

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Farmer commits suicide at Kunsu
04.09.2023

A 35-year-old farmer has allegedly committed suicide at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, who has been identified only as Akomea reportedly hanged himself with a sponge on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Some residents in an interview with Philip Darlington, a student journalist at the Kumasi-based OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies said the deceased left behind a wife and three children who are currently in the Northern part of the country where he hails from.

The residents however noted that they have no idea what might have caused the man to commit suicide.

The body has since been retrieved from the scene by police in the area.

