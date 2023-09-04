ModernGhana logo
Committee probing IGP leaked tape to continue sitting today

Social News Committee probing IGP leaked tape to continue sitting today
1 HOUR AGO

Parliamentary Committee probing a leaked audio recording on the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare is expected to continue its sittings today, September 4, 2023.

Already, the prime witness, former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chief Bugri Naabu has been interrogated by the committee.

Following the appearance of Bugri Naabu, two police officers, Supt Emmanuel Gyebi and key witness, Commissioner George Mensah have both been grilled by the Atta Akyea-led committee.

The third police officer, Supt George Asare is expected to face the committee today.

Following claims by COP George Mensah that the IGP orchestrated the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy and must be called upon if the committee needs the tape, several persons have shared varied opinions on the issue.

While a member of the committee probing the issue, James Agalga said the committee may invite the IGP to help in the investigation, former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd.) thinks otherwise .

“There is no need for the IGP to be invited because it is an accusation against him and I don't know the terms of reference [of the Committee] and we are talking about a leaked tape, and I am not sure the terms of reference cover anything that will warrant the invitation of the IGP, and so I don't think it is in a good direction for them to invite the IGP,” Major Derrick Oduro said.

-Citi Newsroom

