Security personnel left Jubilee House due to disciplinary reasons — Eugene Arhin debunks unfair treatment claims

04.09.2023

The Office of the President has strongly refuted claims made by Charles Owusu that dozens of security personnel left posts at Jubilee House due to “unfair treatment.”

Mr. Owusu had alleged earlier on Peace FM that “go to Jubilee House and see, the Police, Soldiers and everyone is complaining. It got to a point where almost seventy-seven security personnel decided to leave.”

Communications Director Eugene Arhin categorically denied the assertions in a statement released on Sunday, September 3rd.

He indicated that no mass resignations occurred. "Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of 'unfair treatment,'" he stated.

Mr Arhin added, "At no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units."

Mr. Arhin stressed that departures were only “disciplinary reasons” or “voluntary decisions.”

He called on the public to “disregard these false claims.”