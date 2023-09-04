ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.09.2023 Headlines

I will not execute the role of a clearing agent when I reclaim power from Akufo-Addo — Mahama

I will not execute the role of a clearing agent when I reclaim power from Akufo-Addo — Mahama
04.09.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized President Akufo-Addo, calling him a "clearing agent."

According to Mahama, under his administration, there will be accountability unlike the current NPP administration where several corruption cases have been swept under the carpet with appointees cleared of all wrongdoings.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akosombo in the Eastern Region, Mr indicated that all appointees accused of corruption will be subjected to the full force of the law.

“We must make sure that we restore the trust of our people in the Executive and that people will not come into office and that money is going to found under their bed,” he spoke virtually.

“At least, I can guarantee and assure the nation that I am not going to be a clearing agent president and that if people are accused of corruption, we will allow the constitutional bodies that are mandated to deal with those issues to go ahead to do their work and carry out those investigations,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

He stressed that “It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or of engaging in acts of corruption.

“My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and necessary action.

“That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January, 2017.

“If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, the evidence adduced and recommendations made by these agencies, after the investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself. None of these agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Leaked IGP tape: Parliamentary committee uncovers new audio
04.09.2023 | Headlines
Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu invited me to recommend potential nominees for IGP position – Supt. George Asare tells committee
04.09.2023 | Headlines
I've the same intel IGP recorded and leaked audio — Supt. George Asare tells committee
04.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu invited me to recommend potential nominees for IGP position – Supt. George Asare tells committee Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu invited me to recommend potential nominees for IGP posi...

2 hours ago

I've the same intel IGP recorded and leaked audio — Supt. George Asare tells committee I've the same intel IGP recorded and leaked audio — Supt. George Asare tells com...

2 hours ago

Supt. Asare says leaked IGP audio doctored Supt. Asare says leaked IGP audio doctored

2 hours ago

Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu concocted stories against me - Supt Asare tells committee Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu concocted stories against me - Supt Asare tells committ...

2 hours ago

Minority MPs suspend 'OccupyBoG' march over court hearing Minority MPs suspend 'OccupyBoG' march over court hearing

2 hours ago

Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu claimed he recommended Dampare to Akufo-Addo – Supt. Asare tells committee Leaked tape: Bugri Naabu claimed he recommended Dampare to Akufo-Addo – Supt. As...

2 hours ago

Every woman must read Proverb 31 in the Bible – Anglican Bishop Every woman must read Proverb 31 in the Bible – Anglican Bishop

3 hours ago

Gen. Oligui vowed at his swearing-in ceremony to hold 'free' elections but did not give a timeframe. By - AFP Gabon new leader vows 'free' elections after transition

3 hours ago

Bugri Naabu wanted to consult mallams to help remove IGP — Supt. George Asare Bugri Naabu wanted to consult ‘mallams’ to help remove IGP — Supt. George Asare

3 hours ago

Im not a lobbyist; I didnt lobby for COP George Asare to become IGP – Supt. George Asare I’m not a lobbyist; I didn’t lobby for COP George Asare to become IGP – Supt. Ge...

Just in....
body-container-line