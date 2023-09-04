Focus on your work as a special prosecutor and stop feeding into media sensationalism—Richard Ahiagbah chides OSP

The Accra High Court's recent order requiring the restoration of Cecilia Dapaah's seized money within seven days has drawn criticism against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) led by Kissi Agyebeng.

Richard Ahiagbah, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Director of Communications, asserts that the OSP should carry out his duties in accordance with Ghana's constitution rather than feeding into media hype.

In an interview with Joy News, he stated that there is no foundation for judging in the absence of proof.

“I think the Special Prosecutor has been very untidy with this whole case and getting its lungs filled with the oxygen of public interest in the matter and it’s affecting how it should approach this matter.

“He should take less interest in the media and focus on his job,” Richard Ahiagbah stated.

The Financial and Economic Division of an Accra High Court on Thursday, August 31, ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return all monies seized from the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Court ordered that its ruling be complied within seven days.

But in response to the Court’s order, the OSP in a statement said it respects the directive but disagrees.

It described the court ruling as erroneous.

“While the OSP respects the Court’s decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court’s computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous.

“The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered,” Kissi Agyebeng stated.

The OSP clarified that its decision to freeze the accounts was not based on public sentiments as it is purported.

“The freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms. Dapaah as the complainant. Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing,” the statement added.

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping huge sums of cash at home.