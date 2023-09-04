Packing NPP cronies on Judicial bench to help NPP evade accountability will fail — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of deliberately appointing judges with affiliation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the Judiciary.

According to Mahama, this is a deliberate ploy by the Akufo-Addo administration to evade accountability when the party go into opposition.

Addressing the ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama claimed that there are currently around 80 such judges in the system, with the number expected to increase beyond 100 soon.

“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

Mr Mahama encouraged members of the NDC to consider pursuing careers in the legal profession, specifically on the bench suggesting that it was the only way to correct the perceived imbalance in the judiciary.

“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” he emphasised.