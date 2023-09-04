ModernGhana logo
UGMC marks 5th anniversary of establishment

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Friday, September 1, celebrated its 5th year of operationalization.

The medical center started operating in 2018 and to date has been one of the medical centers with a budding synergy between cutting-edge technology, training, and research as well as the expertise of clinical and non-clinical staff, and the determination to push the boundaries of medical science.

The facility over the last 5 years has undergone significant expansion and modernization, with support from both the Ministry of Health and the University of Ghana.

The chief executive officer of UGMC, Dr. Darius Osei speaking at the 5th anniversary celebrations and awards ceremony said the hospital is committed to delivering better healthcare to all.

"By harnessing the power of innovation, embracing collaboration, and investing in the health and wellbeing of our people, we can pave the way for a brighter, healthier future," he said.

932023102233-vbrduhgtso-87fa3681-2d87-4cf4-8950-ff46d2b89f56

The plan identified 7 areas of strategic focus namely clinical services, training, research, staff, infrastructure, governance and leadership, and client experience. We intend to monitor the implementation of this strategic plan and progress through annual planning and budgeting with accompanying key performance indicators and targets for all directorates, departments, and units of the center.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to stakeholders and the general public to assist the hospital in raising the 5 million dollars needed to establish the first-ever in-patient Clinical Trials Unit at the Centre.

Detailing the success stories of UGMC, he commended both clinical and non-clinical staff saying none of this would have been possible without investing in human resources and infrastructure.

Hon. Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister of Health, congratulated the management of UGMC for their tremendous work during the COVID-19 era in saving lives among others.

In a speech delivered by H.E Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana noted that by fostering a culture of innovation, nurturing research and development, capacity building, and continuing to exchange ideas, Ghana and Israel can contribute to a healthier, more prosperous future for both nations, the region, and global community.

