Ernest Owusu-Bempah named Corporate Communications Personality of the Year for the second time

04.09.2023 LISTEN

Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, Head of Corporate Communications, Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), was honored as the Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Award held at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra, yesterday.

This recognition reflects his outstanding dedication to improving communications between GNGC and the public.

This award marked the second time in a row that Mr. Owusu-Bempah emerged as the winner of Corporate Communications Personality of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Corporate Brands Award.

Mr. Owusu-Bempah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the event organizers for the remarkable honor and dedicated the award to the entire management and staff of GNGC.

He encouraged everyone to keep up the fantastic work they have been doing.

"Well, it is surprising but it takes hard work. We have helped build the success story for Ghana Gas since we took over in 2017. The National Ghana Gas Company brand has become one of the best and has seen innovation in terms of style of communication. Ghana Gas has become a household name and a global name in terms of Oil and Gas marketing so I think the success is how we strategize, and how we can put a new life into the communication strategy of Ghana Gas and that has won us this award.

"I dedicate this to the entire management team of Ghana Gas, the Department of Cooperate Communication, and every Tom, Dick, and Harry at Ghana Gas," he emphasized.

The Ghana Corporate Brands Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the development of their respective industries.

Mr. Owusu, who admitted that the company faced some challenges, said: "It starts from the beginning where we have to start from the basics trying to change the image and perception of the corporate entity in terms of how people perceived the brand and we were able to achieve that through various channels, various mediums, various strategies and these have worked perfectly for us."

Mr. Owusu indicated that Ghana Gas, as a global competitor in the Oil and Gas Industry, is expected to continue rendering its efficient delivery of customer service both internally and externally, improving the quality of standards, and being proactive in brand communication in the Oil and Gas industry.

The theme of this year's Ghana Corporate Brands Awards is "Celebrating Ghana's Corporate Brands Charting Path to Technological Excellence".

Meanwhile, the Volta River Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Ghana, and Ghana Post Company Limited won the Industrial Leadership Award, Government Agency of the Year Award, and Courier Services Brand of The Year Award respectively.

The event was well-attended by individuals and brand representatives in the corporate industry.