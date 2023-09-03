ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Presidency

Headlines Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Presidency
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Presidency has rubbished claims that security personnel stationed at the Jubilee House have been subjected to unfair treatment.

There were rumours that security personnel at the Jubilee House had abandoned their posts due to unfair treatment.

In a statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, dated September 3, he rubbished reports that seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.

He called on the public to disregard “these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units. Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of “unfair treatment” meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu’s submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.”

“It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question. We urge the public to disregard these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”

93202383605-h40o2s6eey-93202381232-jubillee

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana Bar Association now toothless bulldog, favours NPP – Abraham Amaliba
03.09.2023 | Headlines
OSP erred; court order for de-freezing of Cecilia Dapaah’s acount justified – Martin Kpebu
03.09.2023 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo building loyalist instead of institutions — Political Analyst
03.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Presidency Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Pre...

2 hours ago

Ghana Bar Association now toothless bulldog, favours NPP – Abraham Amaliba Ghana Bar Association now toothless bulldog, favours NPP – Abraham Amaliba

2 hours ago

Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals

2 hours ago

Students split heads over calls to ban fire rituals at Akenten Appiah-Menka University Students split heads over calls to ban fire rituals at Akenten Appiah-Menka Univ...

2 hours ago

EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla

2 hours ago

One person dead, another injured in Motorway accident One person dead, another injured in Motorway accident

8 hours ago

OSP erred; court order for de-freezing of Cecilia Dapaahs acount justified – Martin Kpebu OSP erred; court order for de-freezing of Cecilia Dapaah’s acount justified – Ma...

8 hours ago

Traffic diversions on Accra-Tema Motorway over construction works Traffic diversions on Accra-Tema Motorway over construction works

8 hours ago

Ngala Killian Chimtom Religious leaders call for schools to reopen in Cameroon's anglophone regions

8 hours ago

It was party decision not to make Kwesi Botchway report public — Asiedu Nketia It was party decision not to make Kwesi Botchway report public — Asiedu Nketia

Just in....
body-container-line