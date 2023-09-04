Bleaching has become endemic among the young ones, it must stop — Bono Minister tells WASSCE candidates

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has expressed grave concern about widespread bleaching among a lot of male and female candidates taking part in the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) examinations.

“During my routine interactions with students writing this year’s WASSCE, I observed something which is very worrying, and it’s how bleaching has become endemic among these young ones,” she said, wondering what the motivation for this unfortunate trend among them could be.

Madam Owusu Banahene therefore called on parents, especially mothers, to make conscious efforts to instill good moral standards in their children as a way of giving them better training.

Christ Little Band

The Regional Minister was addressing the 12th Biennial/60th Connexional Delegates conference of the Christ Little Band, an organisation within the Methodist Church Ghana.

The 4-day conference, which is being attended by 600 delegates from the various dioceses of the church, is taking place in Sunyani under the theme “Discipleship – living the transformed in Jesus Christ – Rom 12:1, 2.”

Madam Owusu Banahene also spoke against attempts by some candidates of the ongoing WASSCE to engage in examination malpractices and asked such candidates to desist from the act as it would not augur well for their lives in future.

She further called on parents to pay particular attention to the upbringing of their children and strive to provide their basic needs for them. She also encouraged Christians to give practical meaning to the Gospel by being each other’s keepers.

Transformed life

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Most Rev Dr. Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Methodist Bishop of Sunyani, Rt. Rev Daniel Kwasi Tannor, wondered whether Ghana is truly a Christian country as it is perceived by a section of the populace, considering the many ills the had engulfed the various facets of society.

He said as “people who have been justified, sanctified and adopted as children of God”, Christians should live transformed lives, and be able to positively influence society.

“The transformed life is a life totally surrendered to Jesus, and must be pleasing and acceptable to Jesus. If this is the case, Christians should be exemplifying Christ in their daily lives,” he stated.

Rt. Rev Tannor further explained that a transformed life is a life of Godly character that does not conform to the pattern of this world, stressing “it's a life that affects even the way we talk about other people, the way we dress in public. As Christians, we should let people see Jesus in us."

Harmonization

The Lay President of the Methodist Church Ghana, William Orleans Oduro, called for the harmonization of all infrastructural projects being undertaken by the various organizations within the church to ensure the speedy completion of those projects.

He said the current practice where each organisation is undertaking its own project without the support of the organisations and the entire church has led to several uncompleted projects in the connexion.

In his report to the conference, the Connexional Chairman of Christ Little Band, Opanin S.O.A Sarpong, noted, among others, that the organisation, which is now 137 years, exists to witness Christ to lost souls, and also act as the custodian of ‘abibidwom’ in the church.

He asked the various branches of the organisation to draw up comprehensive plans for evangelism activities in their localities.

The Connexional Chairman further encouraged participants of the conference to fraternize among themselves and get to know each other better.

Also present at the occasion were the Sunyani Diocesan Lay Chairman, Nicholas L. Anane Agyei, the Bishop-elect of Sunyani Diocese, Very Rev Kwaku Effa, and the MP for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who presided over the official opening session.