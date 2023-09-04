Jane Naana represents Mahama at Gomoah Fetteh Ahorbaaa Kese festival

The 2020 running mate of the NDC, Hon. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on 2nd September, 2023, represented the former President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Mahama at the Gomoa Fetteh Ahorbaa Kese Festival in the Central Region.

The former Vice Chancellor and Minister for Education commended the Chiefs and people for their outstanding contributions to all sectors in their jurisdiction, with special emphasis on education.

As part of her speech, the former Minister encouraged the students to be more serious and disciplined in all aspects of life.

The Hon. Professor again called on all who have attained the age of eighteen years to get their names registered in the upcoming limited voter registration.

The former minister acknowledged the challenges these new registrants will go through, trying to register at their district offices, especially when they form a great portion of the unemployed in the country, and those who live far away from the proffered destination of registration.

She called on all those voices who used to speak so loudly and effortlessly against issues that they considered inimical to the public good not to fail the country.