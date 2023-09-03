ModernGhana logo
03.09.2023

Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals

Chief Priest of Opoku Ware Hall at the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Prosper Owusu, has passed away after catching fire during a ritual exercise.

Owusu, who served as the Chief Priest for Opoku Ware Hall, was conducting a fire ritual during a gathering on campus when the incident occurred.

The students and staff had gathered in the courtyard of the tertiary institution to witness the traditional fire ritual to invoke blessings and good fortune for the upcoming academic year when the Chief Priest suddenly caught fire.

Panicked attendees rushed to his aid in an attempt to extinguish the flame and provide medical support but to no avail.

Despite efforts to save him, the Chief Priest, who suffered severe burns all over his body, was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite efforts to save his life, Owusu succumbed to his injuries and passed away while in the intensive care of the hospital.

The news of Owusu’s accident was first reported by the Male Halls Twitter account, which provides updates on activities within male halls at universities.

In their tweet, they asked for prayers for the Chief Priest and shared the details of the incident.

According to witnesses, Owusu attempted to walk through a fire in the middle of the gathering as part of the ritual. However, his clothing caught fire, engulfing in flames. Panicking, he ran around in an attempt to douse the fire, but unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Videos of the incident, which have circulated online, show Owusu’s whole body ablaze as he desperately searched for a way to extinguish the flames.

The shocking footage has left many in the university community deeply saddened by the tragic turn of events.

After spending close to a week at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Owusu ultimately lost his battle and passed away last Friday.

The news was confirmed through a Twitter post expressing condolences to his family, the Traditional Council of Opoku Ware Hall, and the entire university community.

The death of the young Chief Priest has left many in shock and mourning.

It serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with certain rituals and practices and highlights the importance of safety precautions in such situations.

—citinewsroom

