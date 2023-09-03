ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla

Social News EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Principal of the EP College of Education in Bimbilla, Professor James Gurundow, has died in a car accident.

The incident occurred while he was returning from a funeral in Jamani, located in the Bono region, en route to Tamale on Saturday night, according to Citi News sources.

His vehicle collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

Although there were four occupants in his car during the accident, Professor Gurundow was the sole fatality.

His remains have been taken to the morgue at Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Vice Principal of the college, Mr. Anas Seidu Salifu, confirmed the distressing incident to Citi News.

He also mentioned that the college’s management and staff are en route to Tamale.

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals
03.09.2023 | Social News
Students split heads over calls to ban fire rituals at Akenten Appiah-Menka University
03.09.2023 | Social News
One person dead, another injured in Motorway accident
03.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Presidency Claims of unfair treatment against Jubilee House security personnel untrue – Pre...

2 hours ago

Ghana Bar Association now toothless bulldog, favours NPP – Abraham Amaliba Ghana Bar Association now toothless bulldog, favours NPP – Abraham Amaliba

2 hours ago

Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals Chief priest dies after catching fire during rituals

2 hours ago

Students split heads over calls to ban fire rituals at Akenten Appiah-Menka University Students split heads over calls to ban fire rituals at Akenten Appiah-Menka Univ...

2 hours ago

EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla

2 hours ago

One person dead, another injured in Motorway accident One person dead, another injured in Motorway accident

8 hours ago

OSP erred; court order for de-freezing of Cecilia Dapaahs acount justified – Martin Kpebu OSP erred; court order for de-freezing of Cecilia Dapaah’s acount justified – Ma...

8 hours ago

Traffic diversions on Accra-Tema Motorway over construction works Traffic diversions on Accra-Tema Motorway over construction works

8 hours ago

Ngala Killian Chimtom Religious leaders call for schools to reopen in Cameroon's anglophone regions

8 hours ago

It was party decision not to make Kwesi Botchway report public — Asiedu Nketia It was party decision not to make Kwesi Botchway report public — Asiedu Nketia

Just in....
body-container-line