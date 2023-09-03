EP College of Education Principal dies in tragic accident at Bimbilla

The Principal of the EP College of Education in Bimbilla, Professor James Gurundow, has died in a car accident.

The incident occurred while he was returning from a funeral in Jamani, located in the Bono region, en route to Tamale on Saturday night, according to Citi News sources.

His vehicle collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

Although there were four occupants in his car during the accident, Professor Gurundow was the sole fatality.

His remains have been taken to the morgue at Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Vice Principal of the college, Mr. Anas Seidu Salifu, confirmed the distressing incident to Citi News.

He also mentioned that the college’s management and staff are en route to Tamale.

—citinewsroom