NPP does not recognize Bugri Naabu as a functionary member, his views don't represent us — Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah has said the views of the former Northern Region Chair of the NPP, Bugri Naabu do not represent those of the NPP.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, Bugri Naabu holds no authority in power as a functionary member.

In response to a statement made by University of Ghana professor Ransford Gyampo on TV3's Key Points on September 2 regarding revelations made by Bugri Naabu that the leaked tape plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was valid, Mr. Ahiagbah wrote in a tweet “This is a small note to straighten my Professor, Ransford Gyampo’s description of Mr. Bugri Naabu on TV3 Point Key. Please Mr. Bugri Naabu is not a functionary of the NPP as claimed.

“Bugri Naabu is a private member of the NPP and a former Northern Regional Chairman of the party. In other words, his position or view on national issues cannot represent the corporate position or views of the NPP,” Richard Ahiagbah stated.

Meanwhile, Professor Gyampo says it is only a “palpable display of mental dementia” for anyone to describe the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) as the worst in the history of the Ghana Police Service.

For him, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is doing a good job “and we must not sit down when people are beginning to run him down”.

The sentiments follow a description of the IGP on Friday, September 1 as the worst by the outgoing Director General of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah in his 31-year service.

“What I said [on Thursday], if you give me the chance today I will say so again,” COP Alex Mensah indicated on his second day of appearance before the ad hoc committee investigating the leaked audio recording about the IGP.

“He is not managing the [Ghana Police] Service well. For me, for the 31 years that I have been in the Service, I can tell you he is the worst IGP we have ever had.”

Professor Gyampo disagrees with this assertion saying, “I trust in the competence of people like [Builsa North MP James] Agalga and other members of the committee to be interrogating the key issues and I believe that they will be able to do a lot of service to Ghana by coming out with findings and recommendations that will help unravel some of these things saddling the police.

“But I believe that any description of the current IGP as the worst in 31 years in my view is a palpable display of mental dementia.”