Traffic diversions on Accra-Tema Motorway over construction works

Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced that traffic diversions are being carried out on the Accra-Tema Motorway due to the construction of the bridge over the motorway to connect Flowerpot to East Legon.

The construction is part of the Flowerpot Interchange project.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and drive at the posted speed limit by adhering to the traffic management signs provided during this period.

“6 no. height restriction gantries (4.5 metres) will be positioned at different locations across the Accra Tema Motorway prior to reaching the construction zone. Vehicles exceeding 4.5 metres in height will be redirected to exit the stretch through the designated route”.

The Ministry is therefore apologizing for any inconvenience it might cause during the construction process.

—citinewsroom