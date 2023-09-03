ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akenten Appiah-Menka university student has died after fire incident during hall procession

Social News Akenten Appiah-Menka university student has died after fire incident during hall procession
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A third-year mathematics student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Prosper Owusu, has died after his body reportedly caught fire during a hall procession.

Owusu was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall who were allegedly performing some activities around the hall on Friday, August 25, 2023, when the incident occurred.

He was injured in the fire and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention, but he died on September 1, 2023.

The university management has stated that they are investigating the incident.

In the meantime, students have been cautioned to avoid activities that could put them at risk. Background

Owusu was said to be the “chief priest” of the Opoku Ware Hall at the university and was known for leading traditional rites for the hall.

A video on social media shows Owusu leading rituals by a fire while being surrounded by his colleagues.

His attire caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

Read below a statement by the management of the university.

Mr. Prosper Owusu, a third-year Mathematics Student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall, who were allegedly performing some activities in the Hall, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Prosper got injured and was sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) immediately for medical attention. He was reported dead on September 1, 2023.

The issues surrounding the incident at the Hall are being investigated. Management will give further updates.

Meanwhile, students have been cautioned to avoid activities that predispose them to risks and other dire consequences.

The University extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and friends of the late Prosper Owusu.

May his soul rest in peace.
Thank you
—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Journalist installed as Akan Youth Chief
02.09.2023 | Social News
I'll release portions of my land for Planting for Food and Jobs — Bonaa
03.09.2023 | Social News
CHRAJ strengthen guidelines on indentifying, managing conflict of interest
02.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo building loyalist instead of institutions — Political Analyst Akufo-Addo building loyalist instead of institutions — Political Analyst

2 hours ago

Akenten Appiah-Menka university student has died after fire incident during hall procession Akenten Appiah-Menka university student has died after fire incident during hall...

2 hours ago

Mahama calls for more NDC judges on the bench to 'balance out' Akufo-Addos 100 NPP judges Mahama calls for more NDC judges on the bench to 'balance out' Akufo-Addo’s 100 ...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah will not get her money from OSP — Martin Kpebu Cecilia Abena Dapaah will not get her money from OSP — Martin Kpebu

16 hours ago

'Black Panther': Salif Keita pictured in Bamako in 2002. By Franck FIFE AFPFile Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

16 hours ago

NPP has packed Judiciary with over 80 cronies to avoid accountability; lets balance out – Mahama to NDC lawyers NPP has packed Judiciary with over 80 cronies to avoid accountability; let’s bal...

16 hours ago

I regret my secret conversation with Buguri Naabu, I thought I was speaking to a well-respected confidential friend - COP Mensah I regret my secret conversation with Buguri Naabu, I thought I was speaking to a...

16 hours ago

Ghana Police introduce digital system to acquire police clearance report Ghana Police introduce digital system to acquire police clearance report

16 hours ago

CHRAJ strengthen guidelines on indentifying, managing conflict of interest CHRAJ strengthen guidelines on indentifying, managing conflict of interest

16 hours ago

Leaked tape: COP Mensah has been inconsistent, needs mental examination — Adam Bonaa Leaked tape: COP Mensah has been inconsistent, needs mental examination — Adam B...

Just in....
body-container-line