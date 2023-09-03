I'll release portions of my land for Planting for Food and Jobs — Bonaa

Bogu Naa Salifu Tia has advised farmers in the Northern Region to take advantage of the recently launched Planting For Food and Jobs Phase II by President Akufo Addo to increase food production in the area.

Bonaa made the call on August 8 at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale following the launch of the PFJ phase II, adding that this should encourage more people to venture into farming.

"I just want to say thank you to President Akufo Addo for the initiative and for choosing Tamale, Dagbon land to launch the policy. He spoke about the availability of land. Which we, the custodians of the land are ready to release portions to support it", the chief told the media.

"Let me also add that it is a policy everyone. Not farmers alone should venture into it. And the only way to increase food production in our part of the country is to give support to many people to farm. When there is more than enough food, the price will come down. And we can export some", Bonaa added.

The programme is targeted at building on the successes of the initial programme. The second phase of the programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana with focus on modernisation through the development of a selected commodity value chain and active private sector participation.

Speaking at the launch, President Akufo-Addo stated that the second phase, by design, “takes a holistic view and places greater emphasis on value chain approaches by focusing on strengthening linkages between actors along eleven selected agricultural commodity value chains broadly categorised into grains, roots and tuber, vegetables and poultry.”

He added that Phase Two of the Programme also seeks to improve service delivery to maximise impact, and substitutes direct input subsidy with smart agricultural financial support in the form of comprehensive input credit, with provision for in-kind payment.

The President disclosed further that key elements of the new phase also include an input credit system that provides farmers with access to inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and pesticides and other support services for improving productivity and yield as well as storage infrastructure and logistic hub to improve storage and distribution of produce to reduce post-harvest losses.

Additionally, it also includes off-taker arrangements/commodity trading to improve farmer access to markets which guarantees fair prices for crops; and a digitised platform for management, monitoring and coordination to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the programme.

“The impact of the Programme is expected to be in the area of job creation, with some one-point-two million (1.2 million) farmers to be enrolled in the first year. In the next four (4) years, the Programme is destined to record an annual average of two hundred and ten thousand (210,000) new farm-related jobs. This will exclude other jobs along the agricultural value chains estimated at an annual average of four hundred and twenty thousand over the same period,” President Akufo-Addo said.

It will be recalled that, On Wednesday, 19th April 2017, President Akufo-Addo launched the maiden “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme at Goaso in the Ahafo region to represent government’s key initiative.