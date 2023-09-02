ModernGhana logo
NPP has packed Judiciary with over 80 cronies to avoid accountability; let’s balance out – Mahama to NDC lawyers

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of appointing cronies to the judiciary.

Mahama claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deliberately appointed the most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office.

The NDC flagbearer said the move by the president is an attempt to avoid being held accountable when he leaves office.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, Mr. Mahama alleged that, “Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.”

“He has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting. You can see what the current president has done. He has packed the court, and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office.”

Mahama called on NDC members to take up careers on the bench in order to “balance out” the judiciary.

“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” he urged.

citinewsroom

