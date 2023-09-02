Coup: Let's keep our democracy intact ahead of election 2024– Mahama urge Ghanaians

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has promised the people of Ghana a visionary and selfless leadership when he is elected President again.

In a statement on Friday, September 1, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) admonished Ghanaians to keep the country’s democracy intact ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

“Of course, I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.

“Welcome to a new month, September 2023. We have 463 days more for the people's true verdict on December 07, 2024. Let's keep our democracy intact,” John Dramani Mahama shared in a statement on Facebook.

In his statement, he said the actions and incompetent governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill.

He said as a result, political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic.

Mahama is of the view that the upcoming December 07, 2024, election is, therefore, crucial to restoring faith in the country’s constitutional democracy.

“I maintain that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years,” the NDC flagbearer added.

