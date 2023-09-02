Wizard and demon COP Mensah must allow IGP to work, position not to be chauffeured driven like a useless tin-god — Prof. Gyampo

02.09.2023 LISTEN

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has kicked against the notion that Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the worst Ghana has ever had.

According to him, any description of the current IGP as the worst in the past 31 years is a palpable display of mental dementia.

This is contained in a concise statement shared on Facebook after COP George Alex Mensah made the allegation on Friday, September 1, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio tape that exposed the plot to oust the IGP.

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service who is one of the officers fingered in the leaked audio said, “From the 31 years I have served in the Police Service I can say he is the worst IGP the Police Service has had.”

Having followed and listened to this and many others said by COP George Alex Mensah against IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has called for action to be taken.

In his statement on Facebook, he stressed that “Wizards and Demons in public administration settings must allow Saints to work for Ghana.”

Read the short statement below:

The nauseating covetousness for the position of IGP by self-confessed party apparatchiks in the Police Service must be called out.

It’s not about merely seeking to occupy positions and be chauffeured driven like a useless tin-god.

It’s about rolling sleeves to get the work done.

It’s about the strong will, commitment and loyalty to duty and to mother Ghana.

The quest for any opportunity to promote partisan interest in a manner that can jeopardize the national interest and undermine our peace must be “killed” when exposed or publicly confessed in that brazen manner.

Any description of the current IGP as the worst in the past 31 years is a palpable display of mental dementia.

Wizards and Demons in public administration settings must allow Saints to work for Ghana.

Yaw Gyampo

A31, Prabiw

PAV Ansah Street

Saltpond

Suro Nipa House

Behind Old Post Office

Larteh-Akuapim