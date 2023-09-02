ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It will be unfair not to invite IGP — James Agalga on committee hearing

Headlines It will be unfair not to invite IGP — James Agalga on committee hearing
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice Chairman of the committee probing the leaked audio recording plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Agalga, has hinted Dr George Akuffo Dampare is likely to be invited for hearing because he has been cited by one of the witnesses.

“If we don’t do that we may be unfair to him,” Mr Agalga stated on TV3‘s Keypoints on Saturday, September 2 as the matter came up for discussion.

The discussion on the weekend news analysis programme hovered around the two-time appearance of outgoing Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service George Alex Mensah, who accused the IGP of being behind the taping of the conversation.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP,” the Commissioner of Police (COP) told the committee on Friday, September 1.

“He sent some people to do it after which he went for it. So, the tape from my intel is with the IGP, he caused it to be leaked.

“So, if this committee wants the tape, the right person to call before this committee is the Inspector General of Police.”

Speaking on this call by COP Alex Mensah, Mr Agalga, who is Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, described the issues raised by the senior police officer as “very serious”.

He said all those who have been mentioned will be given the opportunity.

The Builsa North Member of Parliament (MP) pointed out, however, that “the committee has not sat down to say that we will be calling the IGP”.

“We haven't taken a decision to invite the IGP yet. We may when we sit.”

But he stressed that it will fly in the face of natural justice if Dr Akuffo Dampare is not invited by the committee.

—3news.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe
02.09.2023 | Headlines
Describing IGP as worst palpable display of mental dimension —Gyampo blasts COP Alex Mensah
02.09.2023 | Headlines
IGP leaked audio probe should have been held in-camera – Major Derrick Oduro
02.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe

2 hours ago

NPA commences Cylinder Recirculation ModelSeptember 1 NPA commences Cylinder Recirculation Model September 1

2 hours ago

IGP leaked audio probe should have been held in-camera – Major Derrick Oduro IGP leaked audio probe should have been held in-camera – Major Derrick Oduro

2 hours ago

NPP Germany branch warns Bernard Mornah over alleged publication of 'lies' about party NPP Germany branch warns Bernard Mornah over alleged publication of 'lies' about...

2 hours ago

COP Mensah implicates IGP, says hehas gagged everyone from speaking COP Mensah implicates IGP, says he has gagged everyone from speaking

2 hours ago

It will be unfair not to invite IGP — James Agalga on committee hearing It will be unfair not to invite IGP — James Agalga on committee hearing

2 hours ago

Describing IGP as worst palpable display of mental dimension —Gyampo blasts COP Alex Mensah Describing IGP as worst palpable display of mental dimension —Gyampo blasts COP ...

3 hours ago

France suspends military cooperation with new regime in Gabon France suspends military cooperation with new regime in Gabon

17 hours ago

Nigeria's Burna Boy has become the first international Afrobeats artist to secure a number one album in Britain. By Tolga AKMEN AFP Burna Boy breaks UK record by topping albums chart

18 hours ago

Dormaa-Ahenkro: Chief fined GHS 600 for unlawfully excavating cesspit tank Dormaa-Ahenkro: Chief fined GHS 600 for unlawfully excavating cesspit tank

Just in....
body-container-line