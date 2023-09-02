ModernGhana logo
E/R: SDA College Demo C JHS wins second edition of N/J North JHS Maths And Science Quiz

Education SDA College Demo C JHS emerged winners
Stakeholders have been urged to support Government in the transformation of the country's STEM education.

Mr. Solomon Owusu, a Ghanaian based in the diaspora was of the view that government alone cannot take up the challenge and therefore called for collaborative effort in making it a success.

According to him, STEM education plays major roles in the development of every nation, hence the need to pay much attention to the course.

Mr. Solomon Kumah made the appeal at the Grand Finals of the 2nd edition of the New Juaben North Junior High School Maths and Science Quiz competition at Koforidua in Wednesday.

Being the main sponsor of the event, Mr. Kumah emphasised he took the bold step to finance the competition because he believes it would have positive effect on the future of pupils at Junior High Schools in the municipality.

He pledged to continue with the support in the coming years and even make it more competitive for other schools to also participate.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Beverly Bartels on her part was grateful to Mr. Solomon Kumah for his persistent support to the quality of education in the municipality and assured him of her outfit's readiness to work with him to achieve the common goal of enhancing the quality of education.

Meanwhile, winners and some contestants of the event shared diverse experiences they have acquired for participating in the event.

They expressed gratitude to the main sponsor and other Stakeholders who made the competition a reality and hope it will reflect in their knowledge about STEM education in the future.

SDA College Demo C emerged winners with 43 points whiles SDA College Demo A came second with 21 with Akwadum Methodist JHS placing 3rd with 10 points.

Awards and cash prizes were presented to contestants, schools and teachers who coached the contestants.

Final contestants for last year's edition were also recognised as they received cash amount for their participation.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region Correspondent

