Plot to oust Dampare: The level-headed NPP members will not be proud of COP Alex Mensah – Manasseh Azure

Headlines
1 HOUR AGO
COP George Alex Mensah[left] and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has waded into the current allegations levelled against the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare by COP George Alex Mensah while defending himself before the ad-hoc committee.

Mr Manasseh said the confession of NPP policeman who claims to have been lobbying for the IGP position since 2017 cannot be trusted with such a sensitive position.

In a tweet on Friday, September 1, the journalist noted that even the members of the ruling party will not be proud of people like COP Mensah who sells their dignity for morsels of bread.

“The level-headed members of the NPP will not be proud of characters such as COP Mensah. Such people can't trusted or entrusted with sensitive positions. Men and women who sell their birthrights and dignity for morsels of bread are the bane of our nation. And they're everywhere,” his tweet reads.

During his second appearance before the ad-hoc committee probing the leaked tape on Friday, September 1, COP Alex Mensah, Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, maintained that the current IGP is the worst the country has ever had.

He said with Dampare at the helm of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

According to COP Alex Mensah, he has told the IGP to his face several times that he is non-performing.

“Honorable member and honorable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday - if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again. For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever," Mensah said.

The leaked audio in question features former NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu and two police commissioners discussing plans to remove the IGP for being unsupportive of the ruling party’s alleged plans to rig the 2024 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

