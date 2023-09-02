ModernGhana logo
Leaked tape: Carry on, citizens appreciate, feel and see your good leadership — Sulemana Braimah to IGP

Headlines Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa Sulemana Braimahleft and IGP George Akuffo Dampare
Mr. Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa has reacted to the latest revelations following the probe of the leaked tape plotting to remove Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.

He urged the IGP to carry on with the good work he is doing for the country, noting that bringing about a change to an institution is not an easy task.

If the policemen themselves are not seeing the good leadership of Dr Dampare, the media freedom advocate says citizens of the country can feel and appreciate it.

“Oga, Carry on! The citizens feel, see and appreciate your leadership! We don't need police officers to tell us about your leadership. It's always not easy to bring about positive change when people are used to business as usual. Keep Going!!” he captioned a picture of the IGP in a tweet on Friday, September 1.

His comment comes on the back of the allegations raised against the police chief by a senior officer who has been eying his job.

On his second appearance before the ad-hoc committee probing the leaked tape on Friday, September 1, COP Alex Mensah, Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, maintained that the current IGP is the worst the country has ever had.

He said with Dampare at the helm of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

According to COP Alex Mensah, he has told the IGP to his face several times that he is non-performing.

“Honorable member and honorable chair, several opportunities and what I said yesterday - if you give me the opportunity today, I will say it again.

"For me, for the 31 years I have been in the service, he is the worst IGP ever," Mensah said.

The leaked audio in question features former NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu and two police commissioners discussing plans to remove the IGP for being unsupportive of the ruling party’s alleged plans to rig the 2024 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

