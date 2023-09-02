I will deliver visionary and selfless leadership when given the nod in 2025 – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his strong desire to govern Ghana out of the difficulties when given the opportunity once again in January 2025.

He promised to deliver a renewed vision for Ghana and not the manner the incumbent administration is mismanaging the economy.

The former President described the NPP's leadership style as "business-as-usual."

In a statement on Friday, September 1, Mahama said: “I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.”

Mahama served as president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017 but lost to current president Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016.

He is seeking a come-back in 2024 and believes he can provide the leadership needed to put Ghana on track.