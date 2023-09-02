ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will deliver visionary and selfless leadership when given the nod in 2025 – Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his strong desire to govern Ghana out of the difficulties when given the opportunity once again in January 2025.

He promised to deliver a renewed vision for Ghana and not the manner the incumbent administration is mismanaging the economy.

The former President described the NPP's leadership style as "business-as-usual."

In a statement on Friday, September 1, Mahama said: “I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.”

Mahama served as president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017 but lost to current president Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016.

He is seeking a come-back in 2024 and believes he can provide the leadership needed to put Ghana on track.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe
02.09.2023 | Headlines
Coup: Let's keep our democracy intact ahead of election 2024– Mahama urge Ghanaians
02.09.2023 | Headlines
Wizard and demon COP Mensah must allow IGP to work, position not to be chauffeured driven like a useless tin-god — Prof. Gyampo
02.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen should negotiate to be Bawumias running mate –Kennedy Osei Nyarko Alan Kyerematen should negotiate to be Bawumia’s running mate –Kennedy Osei Nyar...

59 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Coup: Let's keep our democracy intact ahead of election 2024– Mahama urge Ghanai...

1 hour ago

Wizard and demon COP Mensah must allow IGP to work, position not to be chauffeured driven like a useless tin-god — Prof. Gyampo Wizard and demon COP Mensah must allow IGP to work, position not to be chauffeur...

1 hour ago

COP George Alex Mensahleft and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni Plot to oust Dampare: The level-headed NPP members will not be proud of COP Alex...

1 hour ago

Executive Director for Media Foundation for West Africa Sulemana Braimahleft and IGP George Akuffo Dampare Leaked tape: Carry on, citizens appreciate, feel and see your good leadership — ...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama I will deliver visionary and selfless leadership when given the nod in 2025 – Ma...

1 hour ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of elections for the NDC NPP’s Ghana Beyond Aid afflicted Ghanaians with unprecedented hardships — Dr Oma...

2 hours ago

Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe Mahama is a better option for the youth — Stan Dogbe

2 hours ago

Sister Derby I’ve never wanted to have children – Sister Derby

2 hours ago

People are hurt because I'm married with papers — Afia Schwarzenegger denies marrying for US green card People are hurt because I'm married with papers — Afia Schwarzenegger denies mar...

Just in....
body-container-line