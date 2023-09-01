ModernGhana logo
IGP’s leaked tape: Parliamentary committee may have to invite Dampare – James Agalga

Hon. James Agalga, the Vice Chairman of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee investigating the leaked tape on the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the committee may have to invite the IGP to help in the ongoing probe.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday that although former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, took responsibility for the recorded audio, recent claims by COP Alex Mensah, one of the top police officers at the centre of the case, give the issue a new twist.

“Bugri Naabu took responsibility for recording the tape. But today, COP Alex Mensah, gave the whole matter another twist. He is now alleging that the Inspector General of Police is the one who engineered the recording of the conversation. That is a very serious allegation to make. In all fairness to the IGP, the committee may have to invite him to assist in the investigation to determine if he actually played a role in the recording. So that when it turns out that, yes, indeed, he was involved in having the conversation recorded, then he could also help the committee with the authentication. What the committee is interested in is whether the tape in question is authentic or not.”

“Bugri Naabu has already taken the lead by saying that he did the recording. Today you heard Alex Mensah say that aspects of the tape are not genuine. He admitted and took responsibility for some aspects of it. So I think that it’s only fair that before we make any conclusive statements as a committee, especially as the IGP’s name has been mentioned, in line with natural justice, we should hear from him. But that is my personal view for now,” Mr. Agalga said.

During the committee hearing today, September 1, 2023, COP Alex Mensah, who is currently on leave pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service, said the current audio has been heavily edited.

“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it. And so the tape, from my intel, is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked. And so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

