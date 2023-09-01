ModernGhana logo
Leaked tape: I regret having conversation with Bugri Naabu – COP Mensah

Director of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has expressed regret following a conversation he secretly had with Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which found its way to the public domain.

The conversation which was recorded and leaked to the public contained an alleged plot to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampe, the Inspector General of Police.

An ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the issue has been interrogating persons implicated in the audio.

COP George Alex Mensah, who was grilled for hours when he appeared before the committee on Thursday, August 31, and September 1, vehemently denied the authenticity of the audio.

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, who is currently on leave pending retirement in September 2023, stated that he could not confirm the authenticity of the audio because it was “seriously edited.”

When he was asked if he had any regrets following the leaked audio, COP Mensah said, “Honestly, yes, because I thought I was speaking to a well-respected confidential friend. I didn’t know that I was just speaking to such a person [who would record our conversation].”

During his interrogation, COP Mensah disclosed how he, through the former Northern Regional Chairman, tried to lobby for the IGP position.

Bugri Naabu, who recorded the leaked tape, confirmed its authenticity when he appeared before the committee on Monday.

-citinewsroom

