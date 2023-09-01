Stop copying government’s hashtag and get yours – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer tells ‘incompetent’ Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo's lawyer, Kow Essuman has accused former President John Mahama of copying government’s hashtag #BuildingGhanaTogether.

Kow Essuman accused the former president of not being able to coin his own hashtag but rather using the government’s hashtag.

In a tweet on Friday, September 1, Mr. Essuman wrote, “So incompetent that he couldn’t come up with his own hashtag. #BuildingGhanaTogether is Government’s hashtag. The picture is nice but Sir, please find your own hashtag and leave our hashtag for us. Thank you.”

He was responding to an earlier tweet by the former President that criticized the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government's performance and used the #BuildingGhanaTogether hashtag.

In his tweet, Mr. Mahama said the upcoming December 7, 2024 election is crucial for restoring faith in Ghana's democracy which has declined under Akufo-Addo's government.

He accused the current administration of eroding the country's democratic goodwill and allowing corruption and economic conditions to deteriorate.

“The governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has eroded Ghana's democratic goodwill. Political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic.

“December 07, 2024, election is crucial to restoring faith in our democracy. Poor leadership must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions. #BuildingGhanaTogether #TheGhanaWeWant #JohnMahama,” he wrote with the alleged stolen hashtag.

President Akufo-Addo will be completing his second four-year term in 2024 and cannot run again due to constitutional term limits.

Mr. Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2016, has been given the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) flagbearer slot once again.