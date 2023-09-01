I didn't go to Bugri Naabu on my own accord, I was invited—COP Alex Mensah

01.09.2023 LISTEN

The Director-General of Operation of Ghana Police Service, COP Alex Mensah has said he did not visit the premises of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu on his own.

According to Mr. Mensah, Bugri Naabu extended an invitation to him.

He revealed to the Parliamentary Committee investigating an alleged tape aiming to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare that out of respect for the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, he decided to honor the invitation.

COP Mensah clarified that he met Chief Bugri Naabu based on a recommendation from one of his junior officers.

He explained that the officer had informed Bugri Naabu that he believed COP Mensah was a suitable candidate for the position of IGP.

“And Bugri Naabu said if that is so, then bring him and let me see him, that is why I ended up at Bugri Naabu’s office,” COP Alex Mensah stated.

When asked if he had confidence in Bugri Naabu’s support in his pursuit of becoming the IGP, COP Mensah affirmed that he did.

He mentioned that he was aware of Bugri Naabu’s prominent role within the NPP and decided to meet him to seek his endorsement for the position.

“Honourable chair, I had because I knew or I have heard his name when it comes to NPP party circles, that he was a former chairman, he’s a friend of the president so once my boy told me that the man says he’s ready to recommend me but he wants to see me, I said why not.

"If somebody wants to see you not for a bad thing but a good thing, I will go,” COP Mensah stated.