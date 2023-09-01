ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Railway assets ownership to be reversed to Ghana Railway Company Limited

Social News Railway assets ownership to be reversed to Ghana Railway Company Limited
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Railways Development in Ghana has announced plans to amend the Railways Act, 2008 (Act 779).

This proposal will reverse the ownership of railway assets from the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL).

The shift, according to the Ministry, aims to streamline operations and improve service delivery in the country's railway sector.

The announcement was made in a letter dated Thursday, August 31, by Desmond Boateng, Chief Director on behalf of the Minister for the Ministry of Railways Development.

"We are in the process of amending the Railways Act, 2008 (Act 779), in collaboration with the Ghana Railway Development Authority, the Ghana Railway Company Ltd., and the Office of the Attorney-General & Ministry of Justice,” it stated in part.

The ministry, in coordination with the Office of the Attorney-General & Ministry of Justice, has prepared the revised Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023, it said.

The draft bill is open for comments from the concerned parties to finalise the draft.

Mr. Boateng emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration in this process, inviting the executives of GRDA and GRCL to nominate two representatives each for a meeting scheduled for the 31st of August, 2023.

"You are kindly invited to nominate two representatives to a meeting which has been scheduled to discuss the revised draft Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” he stated.

The GRDA and GRCL are expected to study the revised draft Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and provide their comments to facilitate discussions at the scheduled meeting.

91202365612-1i830o4bau-d765746e-82ba-408f-a8ef-4f0e9517a56c.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
District Assemblies empowered to mobilize effective internal revenue
01.09.2023 | Social News
Mary Addah appointed new GII Executive Director
01.09.2023 | Social News
'Consider tax-free period in 2024 budget on sanitary pads’ — Vivian Akligo to Gov’t
01.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Nigeria's Burna Boy has become the first international Afrobeats artist to secure a number one album in Britain. By Tolga AKMEN AFP Burna Boy breaks UK record by topping albums chart

53 minutes ago

Dormaa-Ahenkro: Chief fined GHS 600 for unlawfully excavating cesspit tank Dormaa-Ahenkro: Chief fined GHS 600 for unlawfully excavating cesspit tank

53 minutes ago

Leaked tape: I regret having conversation with Bugri Naabu – COP Mensah Leaked tape: I regret having conversation with Bugri Naabu – COP Mensah

1 hour ago

Kow Essuman, Akufo-Addo's lawyerleft and former President John Mahama Stop copying government’s hashtag and get yours – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer tells ‘inc...

1 hour ago

I didn't go to Bugri Naabu on my own accord, I was invited—COP Alex Mensah I didn't go to Bugri Naabu on my own accord, I was invited—COP Alex Mensah

1 hour ago

Minority files affidavit to oppose police bid to change OccupyBoG protest routes Minority files affidavit to oppose police bid to change #OccupyBoG protest route...

2 hours ago

NPP govt approved the worst IMF terms since the era of Mansa Musa — Ato Forson NPP gov’t approved the worst IMF terms since the era of Mansa Musa — Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Entertainer and social critic A Plusleft and COP Alex Mensah You want to go to heaven but you hate Dampare — A Plus indirectly slams COP Alex...

2 hours ago

NPP polls: Were a peace loving democratic party but itll be an 'all die be die' affair —Richard Nyamah NPP polls: We’re a peace loving democratic party but it’ll be an 'all die be die...

2 hours ago

Dampare is behind leaked audio tape; contact him for theoriginal tape – COP George Mensah tells Committee Dampare is behind leaked audio tape; contact him for the original tape – COP Geo...

Just in....
body-container-line