Railway assets ownership to be reversed to Ghana Railway Company Limited

The Ministry of Railways Development in Ghana has announced plans to amend the Railways Act, 2008 (Act 779).

This proposal will reverse the ownership of railway assets from the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL).

The shift, according to the Ministry, aims to streamline operations and improve service delivery in the country's railway sector.

The announcement was made in a letter dated Thursday, August 31, by Desmond Boateng, Chief Director on behalf of the Minister for the Ministry of Railways Development.

"We are in the process of amending the Railways Act, 2008 (Act 779), in collaboration with the Ghana Railway Development Authority, the Ghana Railway Company Ltd., and the Office of the Attorney-General & Ministry of Justice,” it stated in part.

The ministry, in coordination with the Office of the Attorney-General & Ministry of Justice, has prepared the revised Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023, it said.

The draft bill is open for comments from the concerned parties to finalise the draft.

Mr. Boateng emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration in this process, inviting the executives of GRDA and GRCL to nominate two representatives each for a meeting scheduled for the 31st of August, 2023.

"You are kindly invited to nominate two representatives to a meeting which has been scheduled to discuss the revised draft Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” he stated.

The GRDA and GRCL are expected to study the revised draft Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and provide their comments to facilitate discussions at the scheduled meeting.