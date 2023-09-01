ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2023 Headlines

My next administration will be different from Akufo-Addo’s incompetent govt – Mahama jabs

My next administration will be different from Akufo-Addos incompetent govt – Mahama jabs
01.09.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has once again taken a swipe at Akufo-Addo's government.

Mahama said his next administration will be different.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised a visionary and selfless leadership different from the business-as-usual approach of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Of course, I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.”

He further chastised the President and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for eroding the democratic goodwill of the country, calling on Ghanaians to vote for the government on December 7, 2024 polls.

Mr Mahama posted on his Twitter page, “The actions and incompetent governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana’s democratic goodwill. Political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic. The upcoming December 07, 2024, election is therefore crucial to restoring faith in our constitutional democracy.”

“I maintain that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years. But we cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge”.

Mr Mahama who seems to be ready for the 2024 general elections in his September message advised Ghanaians to keep democracy intact.

“Welcome to a new month, September 2023. We have 463 days more for the people’s true verdict on December 07, 2024. Let’s keep our democracy intact”.

—citinewsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Supt. Asare told Bugri Naabu I would be a better IGP – COP Mensah
01.09.2023 | Headlines
Political credibility under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is at an all-time low, never experienced before – Mahama
01.09.2023 | Headlines
IMF, World Bank solutions only make us poorer; we must reject them – Kwesi Pratt
01.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank solutions only make us poorer; we must reject them – Kwesi Pratt IMF, World Bank solutions only make us poorer; we must reject them – Kwesi Pratt

17 minutes ago

Political credibility under Akufo-Addos govt is at an all-time low, never experienced before – Mahama Political credibility under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is at an all-time low, never expe...

1 hour ago

The search continues for bodies at a Johannesburg building a day after it was engulfed by fire. By Luca Sola AFP Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

1 hour ago

Supt. Asare told Bugri Naabu I would be a better IGP – COP Mensah Supt. Asare told Bugri Naabu I would be a better IGP – COP Mensah

1 hour ago

My next administration will be different from Akufo-Addos incompetent govt – Mahama jabs My next administration will be different from Akufo-Addo’s incompetent govt – Ma...

1 hour ago

VR: Custom officials intercept over 700 fake meters at Dabala checkpoint V/R: Custom officials intercept over 700 fake meters at Dabala checkpoint

1 hour ago

Tipper truck drivers in Gomoa East clash with police over GH80 levy Tipper truck drivers in Gomoa East clash with police over GH¢80 levy

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos govt is the greatest deception in the 4th Republic – Asiedu Nketia Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is the greatest deception in the 4th Republic – Asiedu Nketia

1 hour ago

Osino Concerned Citizen Association demands removal of chief over disrespect Osino Concerned Citizen Association demands removal of chief over disrespect

1 hour ago

Leaked IGP tape: If care isn't taken the committee hearing will be a trial of the police service — Atta Akyea warns COP Mensah Leaked IGP tape: If care isn't taken the committee hearing will be a trial of th...

Just in....
body-container-line