My next administration will be different from Akufo-Addo’s incompetent govt – Mahama jabs

01.09.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has once again taken a swipe at Akufo-Addo's government.

Mahama said his next administration will be different.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised a visionary and selfless leadership different from the business-as-usual approach of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Of course, I can assure you that the John Mahama administration from January 7, 2025, will be different. I promise visionary and selfless leadership and not the business-as-usual approach of the NPP.”

He further chastised the President and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for eroding the democratic goodwill of the country, calling on Ghanaians to vote for the government on December 7, 2024 polls.

Mr Mahama posted on his Twitter page, “The actions and incompetent governance of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have completely eroded Ghana’s democratic goodwill. Political credibility is at an all-time low, never experienced in the history of the 4th Republic. The upcoming December 07, 2024, election is therefore crucial to restoring faith in our constitutional democracy.”

“I maintain that the poor leadership of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia must be held accountable for the corruption and deteriorating conditions under their watch over the last almost seven years. But we cannot ensure accountability with the same party and its officials who brought us to this tipping point still in charge”.

Mr Mahama who seems to be ready for the 2024 general elections in his September message advised Ghanaians to keep democracy intact.

“Welcome to a new month, September 2023. We have 463 days more for the people’s true verdict on December 07, 2024. Let’s keep our democracy intact”.

—citinewsroom